Win a Share of Next Casinos $20,000 July Heat Event

July Heat is upon us with scorching temps hitting everywhere and everyone including Next Casino.

The July Heat $20,000 contest guarantees sizzling fun along with melting prizes for the top 200 place winners. Next Casino has turned up the heat along with Blue Print Gaming, Red Rake Gaming and Stakelogic. One lucky winner will take home $5,000 in cash.

Spin the reels of the qualifying games and for every $20 wagered you earn one point on the tournament’s in-game leaderboard. If you wager more than others and can earn your points the fastest you have a chance to win a share of the $20,000 prize pool.

Stakelogic: Book of Adventure Super Stake, Super Wild Blaster, Hero Clash and Black Gold

2 Megaways

Blueprint: Fishin Frenzy Megaways, Rick and Morty Wubba, Eye of Dead and Eye of Horus

Red Rake: Super 15 Stars, Million 777 and Alchemy Ways

Prizes

1st place- $5,000

2nd place- $3,000

3rd place- $1,500

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $750

6th – 10th place- $500

11th – 20th place- $200

21st – 35th place- $100

36th – 55th place- $50

56th- 75th place- $25

76th – 100th place- $20

101st -150th place- 100 free spins

151st – 200th place- 50 free spins.

All cash prizes are wager free. Free spin prizes are subject to Next Casinos wagering requirements terms and conditions.