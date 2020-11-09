Win a Share of the €5,000 Prize Pool at NextCasino’s Skywind Promo

Compete in NextCasino’s Skywind’s Autumn Cheer Promotion and Climb the Leaderboard through the Win/Bet Ratio for a Chance to Win a Share of the €5,000 Prize Pool!

It may be gloomy out, weather wise, as well as everyday life in today’s world, but there that is no reason for us to let the fun stop! Skywind has launched five new amazing games and decided to run an amazing promotion worth $5,000 in cash prizes. Play NextCasino from now through November 10th at 7am GMT for a chance to not only try out Skywind’s latest slots; Respin Mania, Combat Masters, Leprybunny, Joker’s Luck and Big Buffalo, but a chance to climb the leaderboard and make it to the number one spot for $2,000 in cold hard cash.

This is a tournament competition that earns you points with your win/bet ratio for every spin you make on any of the above-mentioned games. The tournament is based on the sum of a single highest win in relation to your wager size for that particular spin. If multiple slots are played, then the scores from all qualifying slots are tallied. For example:if you wager $1.00 and win $5.00 your score for that spin is 5.

1st place- $2,000

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $500

5th place- $250

6th through 10th place- $100

Visit NextCasino to start winning the Skywind Promo!