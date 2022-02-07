Win a Share of the Welcome Freeroll Tournament at Bitstarz Casino!

Bitstarz’ Welcome Freeroll Tournament Runs Weekly, with a $1,000 Prize Pool Up for Grabs!

Did you know that when you sign up and play at BitStarz Casino, not only do you receive one of the best welcome packages online, but you also get a free entry into the Welcome Freeroll Tournament? This tournament gives you a chance to win a share of the guaranteed $1,000 prize pool.

New players are eligible for the Welcome Freeroll Tournament the first week after they register and open an account.

In the first part of the welcome offer, players can get 20 free spins with no deposit required. With BitStarz, all new players can try out the casino’s games without risking any of their own money.

Besides the 180 free spins, there are $500 in welcome bonuses waiting for players after they play the free spins.

1 st deposit- 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins

deposit- 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins 2 nd deposit- 50% up to $100 or 1BTC

deposit- 50% up to $100 or 1BTC 3 rd deposit- 50% up to $200 or 2BTC

deposit- 50% up to $200 or 2BTC 4th deposit- 100% up to $100 or 1BTC

Welcome Freeroll Tournament Details