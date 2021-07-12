Win an Apple Watch Series 6 in CasinoLuck’s Fiesta on the Beach

By
Tanya L.
-
0
2

Play CasinoLuck’s Fiesta on the Beach promotion for some fantastic free spins plus a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 6

Play CasinoLuck July 27th through the 29th for a chance to take home the brand-new Apple Watch Series 6. For every qualifying deposit you will receive a set of free spins plus one entry ticket into the prize draw.

July 27th Make a deposit and receive free spins on Aloha! Cluster Pays
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins
Plus one ticket into the prize draw

July 28th Make a deposit and receive free spins on Wild Water
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins
Plus one ticket into the prize draw

July 29th Make a deposit and receive free spins on Fire Toad
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins
Plus one ticket into the prize draw

The prize draw for the Apple Watch Series 6 will take place on July 30th. The winner will have the option to receive the $420 cash value if they choose. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here