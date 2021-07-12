Win an Apple Watch Series 6 in CasinoLuck’s Fiesta on the Beach

Play CasinoLuck’s Fiesta on the Beach promotion for some fantastic free spins plus a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 6

Play CasinoLuck July 27th through the 29th for a chance to take home the brand-new Apple Watch Series 6. For every qualifying deposit you will receive a set of free spins plus one entry ticket into the prize draw.

July 27th Make a deposit and receive free spins on Aloha! Cluster Pays

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Plus one ticket into the prize draw

July 28th Make a deposit and receive free spins on Wild Water

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Plus one ticket into the prize draw

July 29th Make a deposit and receive free spins on Fire Toad

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Plus one ticket into the prize draw

The prize draw for the Apple Watch Series 6 will take place on July 30th. The winner will have the option to receive the $420 cash value if they choose. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.