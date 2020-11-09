Win an Extra $500 in Cash Playing Vegas Crest’ Animal Slots Tourney

How does an extra $500 in cash sound? Of course, the answer is yes! One spin could win you $500 when you play Vegas Crest’ Animal Slots Tourney. The special competition will be held all month long on Tuesday’s only.

To enter the competition just play any of Vegas Crest’ animal themed slots. Earn points to climb the leaderboard by getting the best equalized win with one spin on Stampede, Safari Sam, Panda Wilds, Lion’s Roar, Birds, Jr. Jungle, Party Parrot, Puppy Love Plus, The Hive, Reef Encounter, Puppy Party and Lion Explorer. Land 1st place and Vegas Crest will land the top prize of $500 into your account. If you don’t make it to 1st place its okay! The top 20 players will win a fantastic prize.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $500 Cash

2nd Place $300 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5 Casino Bonus

Players must have made at least one deposit within the last seven days to participate. If you haven’t made a deposit yet with Vegas Crest now is the time to do so. All first-time deposits receive a 200% match bonus up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins.