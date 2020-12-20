Win an Xbox Series X at CasinoLuck This Holiday Season

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas with Festive Free Spins and a Chance to Win an Xbox Series X at CasinoLuck
Have a holly jolly Christmas, it’s the best time of the year, play CasinoLuck for a chance to win yourself an Xbox Series X and some extra festive free spins.
Monday December 21
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Merry Xmas
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Merry Xmas
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Merry Xmas
Earn one ticket into the prize draw
Tuesday December 22
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Holiday Spirits
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Holiday Spirits
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Holiday Spirits
Earn one ticket into the prize draw
Wednesday December 23
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Xmas Joker
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Xmas Joker
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Xmas Joker
Earn one ticket into the prize draw
In addition to the great free spins’ giveaway at CasinoLuck, when you deposit on all three days you will earn an extra three tickets into the Xbox Series X drawing on December 28th. The Xbox is valued at $500. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering.