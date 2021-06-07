Win Big in Next Casinos $2,500 Gonzo Mania Promotion

Join Gonzo in the quest for a chance to win up to $2,500 playing NextCasinos Gonzo Mania promotion

Join Gonzo in the quest for a chance to scoop up some great cash prizes, up to $2,500. NextCasino is hosting a Gonzo Mania event starting June 7th and running through the 10th.

Wager at least $50 on the qualifying games and NextCasino will reward you with great daily prizes. The qualifying games are Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, Gonzo’s Quest and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways. Earn one point every time you spin the reels of the above-mentioned games. The top 20 players will be awarded accordingly.

Prizes

1st place – €2,500

2nd place – €1,500

3rd place – €750

4th place – €500

5th place – €250

6th – 10th place – €150

11th – 15th place – €100 16th – 20th place – €50

Spins and cash prize are awarded as follows:

Wager at least €50 on each qualifying game between 07/06/2021 – 08/06/2021 7AM GMT – 25 free spins on Gonzo’s Quest (€0.20 per spin)

Wager at least €50 on each qualifying game between 08/06/2021 – 09/06/2021 7AM GMT – 50 free spins on Gonzo’s Quest Megaways (€0.10per spin)

Wager at least €50 on each qualifying game between 09/06/2021 – 10/06/2021 7AM GMT – €5 to play on Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt. Spins and prizes are issued at 15GMT on the following day.