Win Big this Halloween Playing Slot lv Casinos $10,000 Halloween Special

Slots lv Casino is hosting a Halloween Special with $10,000 up for grabs. One lucky winner will take home 1st place worth $1,000 in cash. There are 500 prizes total with other great cash prizes and casino bonuses up for grabs.

To join the competition, earn entry tickets from playing qualifying games and by making Crypto deposits. One ticket will be earned for every $10 in cash wagered on selected games and 2 tickets for every Crypto deposit made. The more you play the better your chances of winning are!

You must opt in to participate. To do so just log into your account and click on ‘I Want to Participate’. As soon as you play the qualifying games or make your Crypto deposit you will start earning tickets. The qualifying slots include Scary Rich I (mobile only), Scary Rich III (mobile only), Scary Rich III (mobile only), Monster Manor, Instant Inferno, Mystic Wolf, Reel Blood and Zombie FC.

Rank | Prize

1 $1,000 cash

2 $750 cash

3 $500 cash

4-5 $250 bonus

6-10 $150 bonus

11-25 $100 bonus

26-50 $50 bonus

51-100 $25 bonus

101-200 $10 bonus

201-500 30 Free Spins

It’s never been easier to win big than it is at Slots lv Casino. Get started playing today. The Spooky Draw will take place on November 1st.