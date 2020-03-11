Win €50,000 in Bitstarz’ Ultimate Tokyo Olympics Adventure!

Tokyo 2020 is the hottest sporting event of the summer and BitStarz is giving you the chance to be there live. All you have to do is sprint your way to the finish line in Japan Level Up Adventure.

Everyone is getting in the Olympic spirit including BitStarz! BitStarz is taking the Olympic spirit to a whole new level with their Japan Level Up Adventure. Lace on your running shoes and go for the gold as you cross the finish line. Players can snag a share of the €50,000 individual prize pools across 40 action-packed levels this month. Plus there is a once in a lifetime Olympic adventure to Tokyo courtesy of BitStarz.

If you are the first to cross the finish line, you and a guest will be on your way to watch several major Olympic events in real-time. BitStarz has put together an all-inclusive trip package that includes luxury accommodations and return flights to Tokyo, Japan. Every time you complete a new level and progress to the next. There are tons of prizes waiting.

Some of the prizes include free spins, cash bonuses and more. Will you be on your way to Tokyo? There’s only one way to find out, start your Olympic adventure today! New players who join BitStarz are not only opted in to join the Japan Level Up Adventure.

Make your first deposit of at least 0.006 BTC and we’ll match it with a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC. And to keep the fun going, you get 180 FREE SPINS on Boomanji or Fruit Zen or Wolf Gold.