Win Free Cash Bonuses of up to $500 in Slotland’s Weekly Draw!

How does $500 in free cash sound every week? Well deposit each week and you automatically enter Slotland’s draw for your share of $1,500.

Slotland Casino hosts a weekly draw paying out $1,500 just for playing! So, if you’re in the hunt for some extra free cash Slotland Casino is the place to be each and every week.

Every Wednesday Slotland will draw for 20 lucky players to win some cold hard cash. How do you get into the prize draw? Just deposit every week and you will receive an entry ticket into the random drawing. If your name is drawn you will win a piece of the total prize pool. Please note all prizes are subject to 1x wagering before a withdrawal is allowed.

Position Prize

1st place $500

2nd – 10th $100

11th- 20th $10

Are you ready to have a chance at winning one of the weekly draws? Play Slotland today and get started with your quest! New players are welcomed to the site with $33 free. The free chip is a great way to get to know the games and casino.

After you play the free chip there will be a 200% first time depositing bonus waiting up to $200. To claim the welcome bonus package use bonus code FREE33CSRP when registering your new account.