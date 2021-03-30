Win Instant Prizes in Slotland’s New Dragonlandia

March 31, 2021 (News Release) — Slotland has just launched Dragonlandia, a medieval fantasy with exciting Bonus Features for fast action and maximum payouts. Its suspense-filled Dragon Cave Bonus takes players into a sleeping dragon’s lair in search of the treasure it guards.

Until April 14th, Slotland is giving active players $10 to play the new game (up to $30 for VIP players)

Dragonlandia has some epic bonus features:

The Ice Wild Bonus symbol freezes all symbols in a combination for a bonus spin.

When the Ice Ogre gets angry, all other symbols disappear. The Ice Ogre throws Rock symbols at the reels to create winning combinations.

Unlocking the four locks beside the reels starts ten Fire Free Spins. Dragon Eggs can hatch more free spins.

The Fire Wild Bonus symbol is an additional Wild during free spins and can spread onto surrounding symbols.

During free spins, expanding Dragon symbols can award up to 3X the bet. Three Dragons initiates the Dragon Cave Bonus. Players enter the Dragon’s Cave where a sleeping dragon guards chests filled with treasure. They open the chests to win Coins. If the dragon wakes, it burns them alive, no wins.

DRAGONLANDIA INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available March 31st – April 14th, 2021

$10 FREEBIE (up to $30 for VIPs)

All players that have deposited at least once are eligible.

Bonus code: DRAGONFIRE

Wagering requirement 26x.

Must be played on Dragonlandia.

100% MATCH BONUS

For deposits of $25- $250

May be claimed twice.

Bonus code: DRAGON100

Wagering requirement 28x

Deposit bonuses with a variety of wagering requirements, valid for all slots, are listed in Slotland’s player newsletter.

