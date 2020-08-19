Win on the Go at Vegas Crest Casinos Slot Tourney

Vegas Crest Casino! Join their Exciting On the Go! Slots Tourney and Grab Some Extra Cash Playing On Your Mobile Device

Vegas Crest Casino is offering a mobile exclusive promotion this Sunday. Mobile users will have the chance to win up to $300 if they have what it takes to outplay all the rest of the players in the On the Go!- Slots Tourney.

Vegas Crest Casino’s mobile app is a great way to enjoy your favorite games, and in this case, favorite tournament competition anywhere, on the go. This exciting promotion will take place every Sunday until month end. The competition will pay up to 30th place, so plenty of chances to grab some extra cash. How to take part is play any of the eligible games. The highest achieved wins will count towards your tournament ranking. At least one deposit must have been made in the previous seven days to qualify. All cash and bonus prizes will be credited to the winners’ accounts by the next day.

Prizes