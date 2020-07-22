Win Up to $13,000 in Guaranteed Cash Prizes at Vegas Crest Casino

Participate in our $13,000 Big BINGO Event Saturday July 25th A Must Attend Bingo Event at Vegas Crest!

Mark your calendars for Saturday July 25th! Vegas Crest is hosting a Big Bingo Event-Battle for $13,000 in cash. Each and every month the big event takes place on the last Saturday of the month. Vegas Crest loves giving money away and giving their players the chance to win some life-changing bingo prizes and the big event does just that with just one game paying out $10,000 guaranteed.

The fun starts at 7:00pm EDT and will run until 10:00pm. Starting at 7:00pm there will be three warm up bingo games that will payout $1,000 each. Cards can be purchased for the $1,000 games for just $2.00 each. When 10:00pm rolls around you can get in on the $10,000 guaranteed action for just $5.00 per card. There’s no limit on card purchases, so purchase as little or as many as you want. Of course, the more you buy, the better your chances of becoming this month’s big event winner!

To participate in the big event, you must be a depositing player. You can become one today by joining Vegas Crest, making your first deposit and claiming our exclusive new player welcome bonus worth $2,500 in casino bonuses plus 100 free spins.