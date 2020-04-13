Win Your Share of Cherry Casinos Progressive Jackpots, $9.5 Available

Snag you a Cherry Jackpot Progressive jackpot this week! Cherry Jackpots progressive games are hot, and they are all offering HUGE jackpots.

Aztec’s Millions is currently offering a $3,536,299.20 jackpot. Megasaur is currently at $963,823.36 and rapidly growing. Spirit of the Inca is offering a $294,042.16 progressive payout, and Let ‘Em Ride, Caribbean Hold’em and Caribbean Stud Poker are all offering a huge progressive payout as well.

There’s a lot to be had with Cherry Jackpot Casinos welcome package! All new players are offered an introductory bonus worth 200% on the first 10 deposits. This is a $20,000 FREE bonus for new players only. Coupon code CHERRY200 must be used to be credited and eligible for the bonuses. Each welcome bonus coupon has a 30x wagering requirement that must be met before winnings can be cashed out.

Slots are welcomed for play with the said bonuses, but baccarat, craps, sic bo, war and roulette cannot be played, or wins will be void. The welcome offer is just the beginning for extra bonuses and rewards. Cherry Jackpot offers daily bonuses for depositing players as well as monthly free spins, Bitcoin specials and a lot more.