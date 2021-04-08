WinADay Casino, $15 Freebie to Try Fishbowl Luck and Shanghai Nights

April 9, 2021 (News Release) — WinADay has just added two new slots and is giving players a $15 freebie to try them. Shanghai Nights is an exciting, Chinese-themed fairy-tale with dragons and lanterns on its reels. Fishbowl Luck features two hungry cats that can’t take their eyes off the reels as colorful fish spin by them.

In addition to the $15 freebie, players can also get more play time on these new games by claiming a 125% Match Bonus.

Shanghai Nights is a twenty payline game on a large grid with 6 reels and 4 rows. Expanding Wilds can appear on the middle two reels. A Free Spins symbol awards up to ten free spins where the win multiplier increases (up to 3X) after every winning spin. Free Spin symbols can occur during free spins to award even more free spins. Players can bet as little as $.20 or wager up to $6 per spin.

Fishbowl Luck is played on an unusual 2-3-4-4-3-2 grid. Scatters can trigger 10 free spins. They can also appear during free spins and award additional free spins. Six Goldfish pays 5000X the bet. Players can bet from $.80 to $40 per spin.

“I hit so many Scatters during my free spins,” exclaimed one regular WinADay player when she tried the new Fishbowl Luck, “It was one of the highest payouts I’ve had in ages.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available April 9-18, 2021 only

$15 Freebie

Available to all players that have deposited in last 90 days

Bonus code: NEWSLOTS

Wagering requirement: 25X

Max cash out: 8x

125% Match Bonus

For deposits of $25-$250

Bonus code: TRYME

Wagering requirement: 33X.

May be claimed twice.

These bonuses can be played on the new Fishbowl Luck and Shanghai Nights only. A 90% cryptocurrency bonus and a 50% match bonus are also available for other slots, Keno and video poker.

WinADay is a product of Slotland Entertainment, one of the oldest and most trusted names in online casinos. It offers a huge selection of premium slots, many tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot, and also has a large collection of penny slots.