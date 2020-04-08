WinADay Casino Introduces Candy Paradise and Secret Garden Slots

April 8, 2020 (Press Release) – WinADay Casino is adding two new games this week: Candy Paradise, a sweet treat with diagonal paylines, and the exotic Secret Garden with expanding wilds and up to 4X win multipliers during free spins.

Until April 14 all active players get a $13 freebie to try them, $22 for VIPs. (Other introductory bonuses, including 111% match bonuses are also available April 8 – 14.)

“A floral fantasy and a sweets-lover’s dream,” said Michael Hilary, casino manager at WinADay. “These are both really fun games with lucrative multipliers during the bonus rounds.”

Floating on clouds of pink cotton candy, Candy Paradise is 12 payline slot with colorful bonbons on its reels. Paylines are diagonal and wins can start anywhere on a payline. Three Free Spin symbols initiate a bonus game where all wins are tripled.

Exotic flowers flourish in a dark and mysterious park in Secret Garden, a stunning new game with Expanding Wilds and free spins with win multipliers. Three Free Spin scatter symbols trigger 33 bonus rounds. During free spins, Wilds expand to cover the entire reel and wins are multiplied up to 4X. Players can bet from $0.60 – $9.60 per spin.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available April 8 – 14, 2020 only.

$13 Free Cash ($22 for VIP players)

Available to all players that have deposited within 90 days

Code: FREECHIPS

Wagering requirement 25X; max. cash out 8X.

Valid for All Slots & Keno games.

111% Match Bonus

Valid 1x per day, for deposits of $25 – $400

Code: MEGAMATRIX

Wagering requirement 32x.

Valid for Candy Paradise & Secret Garden.

88% Match Bonus

For deposits of $25 – $250

Code: EGGSTRA

May be redeemed once per day. Wagering requirement 27x.

Valid for All Slots.

Match bonuses valid for slots, video poker, keno and other games are also available.

Transaction fees are low so more and more WinADay players are choosing cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin) for deposits and withdrawals. For easy deposits without a crypto wallet, players can now use Cardbit.

WinADay Casino also has a growing collection of unique full-featured premium slots and penny slots as well as video poker, Keno and Roulette.