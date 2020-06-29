Wipeout Series R&A Poker Tournaments Return to Intertops Poker

June 29, 2020 (Press Release) – A re-buy option is proving to be very popular with a lot of Intertops Poker players so the busy online poker room is repeating its Wipeout Series. The guaranteed prize pool for Wipeout XL tournaments is usually $1500 but this week there will be $3000 GTD on Wednesday, $5000 on Thursday and $9000 on Friday.

“I know some pro players scoff at re-buy tournaments,” said one player. “But if the cards just don’t go your way at first, it’s great to get a second shot at it!”

With so much more money to be won, buy-ins are a little higher than usual. However, satellites with buy-ins as low as $.30 start today.

WIPEOUT SERIES: TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wipeout PULSE – $3000 GTD

Wednesday, July 1st, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $20 + $2

Wipeout PURE – $5000 GTD

Thursday, July 2nd, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $30 + $3

Satellites: 6 on Monday June 29th, buy-in $1.00 + $.05

Wipeout FUSION – $9000 GTD

Friday, July 3rd, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $60 + $6

Satellites: 9 on Monday, June 29th starting at $.30 + $.02 and 3 more on Friday, July 3rd starting at $2 + $.10

All games are No Limit Texas Hold’em. Starting stacks are 2000 and blinds are ten minutes.

4th OF JULY FREE SPINS AND SLOT OF THE MONTH

July 1 – 4, players can claim free spins on two of Betsoft’s sweetest slots — Sugar Pop 2 and Super Sweets – when they deposit. They can win up to $250 on their free spins. July’s Slot of the Month is the new Back to Venus. Players can get up to 100 free spins on the space age game when they make a deposit July 1 – 31.