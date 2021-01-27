Wixstars is Hassle Free and Bonus Friendly for the Player

Wixstars is one of those online casinos that offers everything an online player is looking for plus some!

Whether you’re looking for an online casino that offers hundreds of instant play games, ongoing promotional bonuses or hassle-free cashouts, Wixstars is the place. Wixstars ensures that every game result with fair gaming practices with fair play the base of their mutual prosperity. Wixstars will always be 100% committed to providing fair play at all times no matter the game being played.

Security and privacy will always remain as top priority with Wixstars making sure the latest 128-bit Secure Socket Layer encryption technologies are always being used to transmit game play and personal and financial information. Free of mind is what you can expect when you cashout your winnings. Wixstars promises fast and hassle-free payouts for all of their payment options.

Are you ready to give Wixstars Casino a try and see for yourself why they are one of the preferred online casinos to play? Join today and Wixstars will match the first deposit 100% up to $300 plus give you 50 extra free spins on their featured slot. Depending where you are from you will either receive the 50 free spins on Starburst or Book of Dead. All UK players can claim bonus code 300STARS when signing up and Canadian players can claim BOD50WIX.