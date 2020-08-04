Wixstars Where Players Enjoy Winning and the Hottest Slot Titles

Play Wixstars’ Hot Featured Games for Guaranteed Fun and a Chance to Get Your Name on the Their Winner’s List

Wixstars Casino has several featured games that have been hot lately! A couple of the featured games are on the winner’s list, and you too, could be next and see your name up in lights like many other big winners.

Wixstars Casino offers hundreds of instant play games with a huge variety of slots, classics, table games, scratch cards and more. Every week they pick out player favorites and the hottest games and add them to their featured games list. This week’s featured games are Fruity Friends, Mighty Sphinx, King of Clubs, Blackjack Doubler, Rainbow Charms, VIP Gold, redeem the Dream, Pinata, Roulette Lounge, Joker Poker, Astrodice, Reel Bandits, Egyptian Magic and Monte Carlo.

The three most recent big wins that are mentioned on the winners list are Lucky Charms slot- $2002, Redeem the Dream slot- $1825 and Roulette Royal- $3600. What are you waiting for? Join Wixstars Casino today and get your name on the winner’s list! New players from the UK receive 100% up to $300 plus 50 free spins with their first deposit when they use our bonus code 300STARS.

Players from Canada receive the same welcome bonus except their free spins are awarded on the Book of Dead instead of Starburst and they must claim bonus code BOD50WIX.