Xmas Came Early Tournament at Royal Panda Casino

Xmas is coming a little early over at Royal Panda Casino. September 13 through the 16th, play Royal Panda and its Xmas Came Early tournament for a chance to take home $1,000 in cash, and other great cash prizes.

The Xmas Came Early Tournament is offering a total prize pool worth $3,000. There will be 10 payouts total with the top prize paying out $1,000. Eligible games include Big Bad Wolf Megaways™, Big Bad Wolf and Big Bad Wolf Christmas Special.

To be eligible just play any of the qualifying slots and collect points. Points are calculated by the highest bet to win ratio. Win more than your opponents and you will secure your spot on top of the leaderboard.

Player’s score will be based on taking the win amount of a given spin and dividing it by the initial wager for that spin.

The minimum bet to qualify per spin is 0.50. In the event of a tie the player who achieved the points first will be declared the winner at Royal Panda.

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $500

3rd place- $300

4th place- $250

5th-7th place- $200

8th place- $150

9th-10th place- $100