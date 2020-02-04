30 Free Spins for the Game of Day at Royal Panda Casino

Grab Your Daily Boost of 30 Free Spins for the Game of the Day During Royal Panda’s February Discovery Week Promotion

It’s a brand-new month which means brand-new promotions at Royal Panda Casino! February is weekly discovery month meaning every week a new set of promotions are offered. For the first week, spin any, or all off, the six hand-picked slots and win your share of daily free spins. Until February 9, boost your account with 30 free spins for the game of the day, then quench your thirst for non-stop adventure with depositing and instantly receiving 30 free spins.

Earning 30 free spins on the daily can be done by depositing at least $25, and/or playing $25.

Date Amount Get reward Game 3 February Deposit $25 30 free spins Wild Blood II 4 February Deposit $25 30 free spins Fortune Rangers 5 February Deposit $25 30 free spins Coywolf Ca$h 6 February Deposit $25 30 free spins Heroes’ Gathering 7 February Play $25 30 free spins Serengeti Kings 8 & 9 February Play $25 30 free spins Gold Money Frog

There are two different promotions running for the first week. Make sure terms and conditions are understood for each one. Free spins are awarded at minimum bet for each slot. Max bet for winnings cannot exceed $7.50. All winnings must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out. Haven’t played at Royal Panda Casino yet? Join today and receive a 100% match bonus on the first deposit up to $100.