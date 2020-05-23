Claim your special treats today when you play SlotsMillion Casino! Love extra spins and rewards?

If you answered yes, you’re in luck! SlotsMillion gives away thousands of free spins every single month including randomly awarded spins on brand-new games for players to try.

Even if you don’t love free spins, there are plenty of other rewards given away including free chips, special deposit bonuses, reload offers, weekly cashback offers, exclusive invites to tournament competitions and more.

The giveaways are endless! There is only one catch, you must signup and subscribe to SlotsMillion’s newsletter to opt yourself in for all the goodies. Not only do subscribers receive more special offers on a frequent basis, but tailormade promotions for each individual players’ liking.

The nonstop giveaway of the goodies and rewards start the second you become a SlotsMillion player. New players are welcomed to the casino with 100 free spins on the featured slot of the week and a 100% match bonus with the first deposit. This is a thank you token to show players their appreciation for giving SlotsMillion a try. Give SlotsMillion a try today and don’t forget to subscribe to their newsletter!