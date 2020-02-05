Euro Palace Bonus, First Class Entertainment on First Three Deposits

Euro Palace Casino, Unrivaled and Unbeaten in First Class Entertainment – 1st / 2nd / 3rd Deposit – Match Bonus up to €200 • New customers only • Min deposit €10 • 50x wagering

The casino promotions given away at Euro Palace Casino are offers everyone will want to take part in! From the minute you become a new player, Euro Palace welcomes you with a bonus offer worth $600 on the first three deposits made. The first deposit will receive a 100% match up to $200. Your second and third deposits will receive 100% extra up to $200.

The generous promotional bonuses and rewards don’t stop with just the welcome offer. Euro Palace offers weekly and monthly promotions as well. Players have plenty of opportunities on a variety of exciting promotions. Including free spins, vacations, casino credits and other real-world prizes Euro Palace Casino rewards players well.

Along with cashback, slot tournaments, lucky draws and deposit match bonuses; Euro Palace offers an exclusive Loyalty program. The minute you sign up to play at Euro Palace Casino you instantly unlock exclusive rewards. The Loyalty Program is a multi-tiered program that gives you the incentive of climbing up the loyalty ladder to unlock additional rewards. VIP member status is by invite only. VIP members receive exclusive VIP only event invitations, a dedicated VIP support agent and amazing giveaways.