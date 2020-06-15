Get 100 Prize Drops at Royal Panda Casinos Summer Bonanza Promo

Play Agent Destiny June 15th and 16th for a Chance at 100 Prize Drops Exclusively at Royal Panda Casino

Don’t forget Royal Panda’s Summer Bonanza Promotion is still going on with this round of prize drops taking place on Agent Destiny slot. Play the Agent Destiny slot on June 15th and 16th for a chance to scoop up some cash prizes. Spin the reels and keep your eyes on the prize; free spins or fantastic bonuses.

Royal Panda will be dropping 100 prizes total to random players. The requirements to be eligible for a random prize are; must be playing at least 0.20 per spin and must be playing Agent Destiny, no other slot will qualify you for the prize drops.

Wagering for both the free spins and random bonuses is 35x the amount. Royal Panda’s general terms and conditions apply.

20- $25 cash bonus drop

30- $10 cash bonus drop

20- 50 free spin drops

30- 40 free spin drops

Hurry over to Royal Panda! This promotion is only valid for two days only, no time to waste! While your there take advantage of the new player welcome bonus if you haven’t already! All new players who make a first-time deposit will receive 100% up to $100.