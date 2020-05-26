Get in on the Clash of Spins Action When You Play Videoslots

Join Videoslots.com’s Clash of Spins every hour on the hour every day of the week.

Videoslots offers something other online casinos don’t, the chance to win a share of guaranteed prize pools on a daily. The Clash of Spins tournament competitions are a fun and exciting way to beat out the competition and land some free spins and extra cash.

With a new tournament starting every hour, there is plenty of chances for everyone to get in on the action and scoop up a prize. All prizes hold a wagering requirement and are subject to Videoslots.com’s general bonus terms and conditions.

This isn’t something new at Videoslots. They have been hosting these competitions for some time now and has grown to be one of the most popular competitions in the industry.

Join the Clash of Spins today and earn yourself some guaranteed free spins and a share of the prize pool.

Videoslots is also offering all new players 11 Welcome Spins plus 100% up to $200 and $10 in extra cash with the first deposit. The welcome spins and extra cash bonus can only be claimed after the first deposit is made.