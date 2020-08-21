Get Special Extra Instant Cash Rewards on Mr Green’s Live Roulette

Get paid as you play when you play Mr Green’s Live Roulette. Mr Green is dropping some extra instant cash rewards into all accounts when you play any of the chosen live roulette tables.

It doesn’t take much to receive one of the special extra instant cash rewards. Log into your account or create a new one, play any of the qualifying live roulette tables and collect your instant cash up to three times per day. Only real money wagers qualify for the cash drops.

Mr Green will start dropping the cash rewards as soon as you wager $500. The $5 real cash will be instantly credited. As long as you continue to wager and meet the $500 threshold you will continue to receive the reward until you max out the three times per day. Since the cash rewards are issued into your cash balance there is no wagering requirement needed to cashout or transfer your winnings. The casinos general terms and conditions apply.

Remember if you don’t have an account its real easy to get one! Sign up through our link and Mr Green will credit your account with an exclusive 100% up to $100 with the first deposit plus once you wagering at least $20 in the casino you will receive 100 free spins on the Starburst slot.