If Your Looking for Great Loyalty Rewards Play Wixstars Casino!

Wixstars Casino has prepared a loyalty ladder that earns you reward points and other great benefits. The six-tiered loyalty program rewards accordingly with each one offering more benefits than the other. The way to progress through the different tiers is to just keep playing your favorite games.

Climb the ladder to a successful winning combination when you play Wixstars Casino! Gain loyalty status plus plenty of other benefits.

Bronze

• POINTS NEEDED 10

• FAST CASH OUT Yes

• FREE PLAY SUNDAY 5 Free Games

Silver

• POINTS NEEDED 60

• FAST CASH OUT Yes

• FREE PLAY SUNDAY 10 Free Games

Gold

• POINTS NEEDED 350

• FAST CASH OUT Yes

• FREE PLAY SUNDAY 20 Free Games

Platinum

• POINTS NEEDED 1000

• FAST CASH OUT Express

• FREE PLAY SUNDAY 40 Free Games

Premium

• POINTS NEEDED By personal invitation only

• FAST CASH OUT Express

• FREE PLAY SUNDAY 50 Free Games

Prestige

• POINTS NEEDED By personal invitation only

• FAST CASH OUT Express

• FREE PLAY SUNDAY 50 Free Games

Ready to enjoy the great benefits of playing Wixstars? Join today and get started with becoming a Bronze player instantly. Wixstars offers two great welcome bonuses to get you started with the first one directed at UK players. Receive 100% up to $300 plus 50 free spins on Starburst. To claim the welcome offer, use our exclusive bonus code 300STARS.

The second one is for all Canadian players. Claim up to $300 extra with the first deposit plus 50 free spins on Book of Dead with promo code BOD50WIX.