Join the Daily Drops, Wins & Cashback Fun at Mr Green Casino

February Kicks Off With Great Promotions at Mr Green – Live Blackjack Instant Cashback, New Danish WElcome Bonus Plus €1,500,000 Daily Drops & Wins!

Live Blackjack tables Instant Cashback

Get instant cash back when you play Mr Green’s Live Blackjack tables! Log into your account, if you’re new to Mr Green Casino create your free account and take advantage of the new player welcome bonus worth 100% up to $100 on the first deposit, and then opt in to the cashback blackjack offer and confirm you want to take part in earning $5 in instant cash when you play $500 across the selected Live tables. The instant cash blackjack can be claimed three times every day until the promotion end.

€1,500,000 Daily Drops & Wins!

Mr Green has teamed up with the amazing Pragmatic Play game studios to giveaway a whopping €1,500,000 in fantastic Cash Prizes all the way through to July!

Claiming your Cash:

LOG IN (or if you’re new to Mr Green) CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT OPT IN to confirm your participation PLAY the qualifying slots Have FUN!

In addition to the welcome bonus match worth 100%, Mr Green is also including 100 free spins on NetEnt’s Starburst game once $20 is spent in the casino on the games, and 20 days of free spins with each day receiving 5 free spins on different slots.

Update: Danish LIVE Casino Welcome Offer – the minimum deposit to enjoy it is still 75DKK, but the maximum Cashback amount is now 500 DKK instead of 1,000 DKK.