Make Plans for the Weekend with $2,000 extra at Big Spin Casino

It may be the start of the work week, but its never to early to start planning ahead of what the weekend entails. If you don’t have plans head on over to Big Spin Casino this weekend and claim up to an extra $2,000. Yes, the weekends just got better!

This is an every weekend event, so special dates, no special months, all month every month everyone can claim an extra 400% on deposits of $100 or more up to $2,000. The bonus code 400WEEKEND can be claimed one time per day all weekend long.

Terms and conditions of the bonus is; the bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering. The promotion is restricted to one per household only. The casinos general terms and conditions apply.

New players at Big Spin Casino are welcomed with a fantastic welcome bonus worth 200% up to $1,000. To be eligible and to claim this special offer you must register a new account, make your first deposit and make sure to use our exclusive welcome code BIGSPIN200.

A minimum deposit of $45 is required. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 30x wagering before winnings can be withdrawn.