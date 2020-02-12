Monday Frenzy Bonus at Wixstars, Kick Off the Week Winning!

Spin your Wheels like Crazy for Free When You Kick Off With the Monday Frenzy Bonus Exclusively at Wixstars Casino

Playing at Wixstars Casino has its benefits. Not only do you get a vast selection of instant play games from some of the top gaming providers in the industry, but you also get a vast selection of bonuses to claim and play with too. Start your adventure with the casino with a 100% first time depositing match bonus plus free spins on Wixstars Casino featured slots.

Depending on where you are signing up from there are a couple different welcome bonuses. UK players will receive 100% up to £300 plus 50 free spins on Starburst with bonus code 300STARS. Minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is £20. Canadian players’ welcome bonus is 100% as well up to $300 plus 50 free spins on Book of Dead. To claim this welcome offer bonus code BOD50WIX must be claimed before making the qualifying deposit.

The weekly free bonuses are for all depositing players. Spin your wheels like crazy for the Monday Frenzy bonus. Make a deposit every week of at least £30 and instantly receive 20 free spins from a selection of slots. Choose your free spins on either Red Riding Hood, Starburst, Fairytale Legends, Gonzo’s Quest, Twin Spin or Warlords. The bigger your deposit is, the more free spins you will instantly receive, up to 60 free spins can be claimed every week.