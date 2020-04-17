Mr Green Giving 10% Cashback Bonus, up to $200 on Roulette

How Does a Live Cashback Weekender Sound? Join Mr Green and Get a 10% Cashback Bonus, up to $200 Max for Roulette

How does a Live Cashback Weekender sound? Sounds good to us too! This weekend, Mr Green Casino is offering a 10% cashback bonus, up to $200 max, for all live roulette players.

Claiming the cashback bonus is easy! Log in to your Mr Green account, sign up and create a new account if you haven’t played the casino before, and ‘opt’ in to activate the cashback. The bonus promotion is only valid on selected Live Roulette Tables. When you win, you win, but if you lose you also win! This exclusive offer is only valid on April 17th and running through the 19th. Only real money wagers qualify with a minimum deposit required of $30.

All qualifying accounts will receive 10% of their deposit back if they lose 90% on the Live Roulette Tables. The maximum bonus that will be credited is $200. The cashback reward is a cash credit therefore there is no wagering requirements or other stipulations. The offer can only be claimed once. Minimal risk wagering is not allowed and will cause all cashback rewards to be forfeited and removed.

Remember if you haven’t played Mr Green Casino before, now is the time to sign up, claim your 100% welcome bonus up to $100 plus 100 free spins.