New Player Daily Cashback at 7Bit Casino, 100 EUR Daily

7Bit Casinos Daily Cashback is a daily bonus available for the players registered as of 1 January 2020, depositing more than 100 EUR per day in total.

Don’t forget to claim 7Bit Casinos new player cashback bonus on a daily! To be eligible for the cashback bonus new players must have been registered by January 2020. You can also sign up today and 7Bit Casino will give all new players two different welcome bonuses. The first one is a first-time deposit offer worth 100% up to €100 or 1.5 BTC. The second welcome bonus offer is a 50% bonus up to €100 or 1.25 BTC. This bonus is valid on all second time deposits. To be eligible for the welcome bonus the minimum deposit must be at least €20.

Cashback bonuses can be claimed for all deposits that have been made of at least €100 total per day. 7Bit Casino will credit all eligible accounts who deposit up to €100 with a 5% bonus from the previous days’ losses. Players who deposited more than €500 will receive 10%. Deposit more than €1000 and receive 15% on all losses. The bonus can only be claimed once per day. The bonus needs to be wagered at least 15x before a cashout of winnings can be made. Max cashout is capped at 10x the cashback bonus amount.