Pass ‘Go’ and Collect Cash Prizes and Free Spins only at LeoVegas

Join LeoVegas and play MONOPOLY for a chance to win a share of $10,000. There’s plenty of cash and Free Spins to be won on MONOPOLY Live and MONOPOLY MEGAWAYS!

Pass ‘Go’ and collect cash prizes and free spins when you play LeoVegas this week. Join in on the $10,000 giveaway playing MONOPOLY Live and MONOPOLY MEGAWAYS from now until March 23rd.

There’s plenty of cash and free spins to go around just select ‘Yes’ to communications in your account settings to opt in. To win some free spins play MONOPOLY Live. Follow Mr MONOLOPY himself around the board for a chance to win some free spins and for a great 3D adventure in LeoVegas’ Live Casino. Players who lands a winning bet on 10 will win 5 free cash spins to use on MONOPOLY MEGAWAYS. A minimum bet of $1.50 must be made to be eligible. A maximum of 50 free spins can be won every day of the promotion.

From now until March 23rd, LeoVegas will be hosting a net-winnings tournament on MONOPOLY LIVE and MONOPOLY MEGAWAYS. The tournaments will play out on certain days, more details can be found on LeoVegas’ website. If you score the most points, accumulate as many wins as you can, you will win a share of $5,000 each weekend until the promotion ends. Net wins are calculated on each individual win minus the wager amount for that win. Up to 54th place will payout a cash reward.

1st place: $1,000

2nd place: $750

3rd – 4th place: $350

5th – 8th place: $250

9th – 12th place: $100

13th -16th place: $75

17th – 24th place: $50

25th – 34th place: $25

35th – 54th place: $10