Play 24/7 365 Days a Year in Video Slots Clash of Spins Leaderboard Event

Join Video Slots’ Clash of Spins 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to Take Over the Leaderboard Prize Pool

Join Videoslots.com’s Clash of Spins competitions and grab some generous welcome bonuses! Videoslots.com is offering three different types of clashes daily; Spin Clash, Big Win Clash and Multiplier Clash. The Clashes are a perfect way to play your favorite slots and win the cash prize pool. Each clash will run for a limited time period.

Compete against other players to win different types of rewards. Video Slots’ Clashes run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is an ongoing promotional event that runs all year long.

Videoslots.com caters to players worldwide with most countries accepted except for the USA. UK players will receive 11 free spins plus 100% up to €200 with the first deposit. Video Slots will credit accounts with an additional €10 absolutely free after your first deposit.

Players from other countries will receive the same 11 free spins plus 100% up to €200. To receive the 11 free spins, you must make a first deposit. All winnings from the free spins are wager free and comes with no max cashout. A €10 free cash is awarded after your deposit and is credited as bonus credits.