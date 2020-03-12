Play All Jackpots for a Single Big Win at Mr Green Casino

All Real Money Bets Qualify Towards Jackpot Activation at Mr Green. All Jackpot prizes are real-money and do not include any wagering requirements.

Mr Green offers some fantastic life-changing jackpots and to make it easy for his players he decided to create a ‘Jackpots’ link. The special link will direct you all your favorite jackpot games. It’s never been simpler to play and try to win one of the life-changing jackpots. Log into your account, if you’re new to the casino create your free account, visit the Jackpot page and choose which game and cash prize catches your eye, that’s it!

There’s tons of jackpot games to choose. Here are a few examples for your liking; Empire Fortune, Dr Fortuno, Major Millions Progressive, Joker Millions, Mega Moolah, Holmes and the Stolen Stones, Jackpot Raiders, Ozwin’s Jackpots and Hansel & Gretel Treasure Trail. The list of games goes on and on with Mr Green adding new games regularly.

Like we mentioned earlier, if you don’t have an account with Mr Green yet sign up today. New players making their first deposit will be credited a 100% match up to £100. Make a deposit then wager at least £20 on casino games and Mr Green will give you 100 free spins on Starburst.