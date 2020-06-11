Play Rich Wild & Book of Dead Promo at Wixstars Casino

Wixstars Casino Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead is the Game of the Month, Play Now and Receive a Special Bonus + Free Spins

Wixstars Casino has a lot going on this month, nothing new really, they always have a full promotions schedule with something for everyone to enjoy! The new game of the month is Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead. Play’n Go’s adventurous slot takes players back the ancient Egyptian time across its 5-reels, 10 paylines.

The game boasts tons of adventurous wins and features including free spins, multiplying wins and scatter payouts.

Next on the list is some fantastic bonuses! The fantastic offers start the minute you join Wixstars Casino. New players are welcomed to the site with a $300 welcome bonus offer plus 50 free spins on NetEnt’s Starburst slot with bonus code 300STARS. Minimum deposit to qualify is only $20. The free spins offer is for all UK players. Canadian players receive the same welcome bonus except their free spins is on the Book of Dead slot.

Next up is the winners list! Wixstars Casino updates the list in real time with the latest winners taking home some serious jackpots! Below are just a few of the latest wins.

Glamour 7s $50,220

Wild Win Doubler $5000

Live Blackjack $7500

Don’t miss out on Play’n Go’s Mystery Prize Hunt! With a chance to win amazing mystery prizes like brand-new iPhones and even cash, we like you’ll love it!

Visit Wixstars to learn more!