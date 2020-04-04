Play to Win a $750K Prize Pool in the Drop and Wins Promo

Win a Share of the $750K Prize Pool with Royal Panda and Pragmatic Play in the Daily Drop and Wins Promotion

Play Pragmatic Play Daily Drops and Wins Promotion at Royal Panda Casino from now through July 1st. There’s no complicated rules or eligibility requirements to participate. Simply play your favorite Pragmatic slot for a chance at winning one of several cash prizes.

1st place to win the tournament competition will take home a $12,000 cash award. Daily cash drops range from $20 up to $1,000. Royal Panda will reward 50 cash prizes daily totaling $4,640 in total.

When your ready for your mission to start simply choose from any of the qualifying games. Qualifying games this week includes Wolf Gold, Mustang Gold, Sweet Bonanza, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab, Queen, Joker’s Jewels, Buffalo King, The Dog House, Release the Kraken, Pirate Gold, Chilli Heat, Master Joker, Mysterious, Golden Beauty and Aztec Bonanza.

Pick your slot and score the highest single spin win amount. All real money wagers qualify for the running and a random cash prize drop to be rewarded. The minimum amount to wager to be eligible is $0.50.

Join Royal Panda Casino now to play!