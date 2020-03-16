Royal Panda Gifts Players for Week 2 Birthday Celebrations

Week Two of Royal Panda’s Birthday Celebrations is Underway – Playn’Go Birthday Race March 16 – 22nd

Royal Panda is continuing its 6th Birthday celebration with giving players 30 free spins on Ocean’s Treasure. Play Ocean’s Treasure from now until March 15th and when you player $25 or more you will be credited with 30 free spins. You can claim this promotion every day until promotion end, play all three days, that’s 90 free spins absolutely free!

Terms and conditions of the promo is as follows; wagering for free spins winnings is 35x. As soon as you play or spin $25 worth of real money credits you will be credited with the 30 free spins. All free spins will expire within seven days of being credited. If a player self-excludes during the promo period, they will forfeit their free spins.

Don’t forget Royal Panda’s Live Weekly Casino Draws. Huge cash prizes are up for grabs as well as an Apple iPhone 11 and an Apple iPad Pro with tons of winners each week. All winners are chosen at random meaning no special wagering needs to be done and it doesn’t matter how little or big you deposit.

Royal Panda is celebrating all month long. Stay tuned for week three of the celebrations!