The Grand Final Battle Returns this Month Only at VideoSlots

Play in the Grand Final Battle at Videoslots Casino and Play for a Chance at a $30K Total Prize Pool

Videoslots.com announced today, April 3rd, that the Grand Final Battle Returns this month. Even though this month should be concentrated on Easter themes and fun, VideoSlots had to keep up with their own tradition and host the fourth Grand Finale Battle of the year.

All Videoslots players have a chance to win a freeroll ticket for the big event. All that needs to be done to snag one of the tickets up is to participate in one of the several Satellite Battles leading up to the big event. The Satellite Battles start Sunday, April 5th.

There will be 75 freeroll tickets up for grabs just spin the reels of the eligible games down below for a chance to land a free ticket.

Date Game Bet Level Buy-in Spins

5th April Rocket Fellas Inc €0.10 €0.00 100

12th April Carnival Queen €0.10 €0.00 100

19th April Wild Heist at Peacock Manor €0.10 €0.00 100

26th April Madame Destiny €0.10 €0.00 100

The Grand Final Battle will take place on April 26th. The competition will be played on Pragmatic Play’s Wolf Gold slot. Buy-in, if you don’t win yourself a freeroll ticket, will be $110 each. The total prize pool is $30,000.