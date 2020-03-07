The Micro Knights €2,000 Challenge is Up for Grabs at Leo Vegas

Raise the Flag and Win a Share of 2,000 in the Hunt for Micro Knights Challenge with LeoVegas

Raise the flag and win a share of €2,000 in the Hunt for Micro Knights challenge with LeoVegas. Hurry, the hunt wont last long, ending on March 8th. Wield your lances and get ready for some serious jousting as you hunt for symbols playing the Micro Knights slot from now until 23:59 on March 8th.

A minimum bet of .60 must be made to qualify for the running of part of the prize pool. Collect wild symbols as you charge the castle doors and accumulate points. You must hurry and collect points though your accumulated points reset after every 50th spin. For every 50 spins made on the slot your points are tallied and entered into the cash prize draw.

To opt in to the challenge click on the promotions table at the bottom of the screen, once logged into your account, and enter ‘microknights’ promo code to start hunting. 1st place will bank €1,000 cash while 2nd through 6th place will receive €100 and 7th through 16th €50.

Hurry over to LeoVegas Casino. Time is ticking away to get on the hunt for your symbols challenge. If you haven’t played LeoVegas yet now is the perfect time to join. Join today and deposit and LeoVegas will give 100% match plus 30 free spins on the Book of the Dead slot.