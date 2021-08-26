Will You Be Big Spin Casinos Next Player of the Month?

It’s that time of the month again when Big Spin Casino picks their player of the month. The Player of the Month award is a special reward that credits the winner increase perks during the month. Big Spin loves nothing more than to spoil and rewards its most loyal players.

How do you get chosen for Player of the Month? Just keep playing like you normally do and Big Spin will do all the work. The winner is determined by several factors including the amount of wagers spent on the games, the different games played, deposits, and how long you have been logged in to the casino.

The winner receives extra bonuses throughout the month, and we’re talking HUGE bonuses, recognition of their achievement, and higher deposit and cashout limits for the entire month.

Join Big Spin today and start playing to get in on the nomination of the next monthly reward, and unlimited pampering! To help get you started Big Spin is offering all new players who join the casino, and make the first deposit, a 200% sign-on bonus up to $1,000 when you claim bonus code BIGSPIN200