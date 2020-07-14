Wixstars Loyalty Program Rewards Players 100% up to $300 + 50 Spins

If your looking for some special benefits and rewards, Wixstars Casinos loyalty program is where its at! Wixstars is proud of its loyalty scheme with the promotions department working endlessly to make sure they offer the best rewards around.

The loyalty program offers six different levels, all in which offer its own special benefits and perks. Every player will start at the bottom, but will quickly work their way to the top where exclusive benefits await!

Bronze- 10 points needed

Fast cashouts and 5 free games on Sundays. Silver- 60 points needed

Fast cashouts and 10 free games on free play Sundays Gold- 350 points needed

Fast cashouts and 20 free games on free play Sundays Platinum- 1000 points needed

Fast cashouts with express options and 40 free games on free play Sundays Premium- personal invitation only

Fast cashouts with the express option and 50 free games on free play Sundays Prestige- personal invitation only

Join Wixstars Casinos today and start working your way to the top! To start you off on your loyalty earnings Wixstars is giving all new accounts a special welcome bonus worth 100% up to $300 plus 50 free spins with the first deposit.