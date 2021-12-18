$1 Satellites for $3000 GTD Christmas Day Poker Tournament

December 20, 2021 (Press Release) — For players looking to grind their way through the holidays, Everygame Poker has added several special events to its busy poker tournament schedule.

Players can win their way to the $3000 GTD Christmas Day event in satellites starting today, and win up to $480 cash prizes for collecting bounties in this week’s Bounty Hunt contest. Also this week, the guaranteed prize pool for the daily Wipeout Series tournaments is increased to $2000.

“Let’s face it, what poker players want for Christmas is — more poker!” laughed Everygame Poker’s manager. “Ho ho ho! This week’s Bounty Hunt and Wipeout tournaments are a good warm-up for the big C-Day tourney!”

Satellites for the $3000 GTD Christmas Day tournament begin today. Players can buy-in to one of the daily satellites for just $1.05 and win their way to the main event.

$3000 GTD CHRISTMAS DAY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, December 25th, 2:10 pm Eastern

Buy-in $25 + $2.50

3000 starting chips, 8-minute blinds. Rebuys available for the first 12 levels. 6000 chip add-on available at the end of the rebuy period.

SATELLITES

Each awards one seat to Christmas Day tournament

Monday, December 20, 5:05 and 7:05 pm Eastern

Saturday, December 25, 10:05 am and 12:05 pm Eastern

Buy-in $1.00 + $.05

Add-ons and re-buy available.

BOUNTY HUNTER CONTEST

Everygame Poker offers various bounty tournaments every day, both classic and progressive formats. Over the holidays, they’re adding a bonus. Players that knock-out the most players between December 20 and January 6 will win prizes in addition to their bounty. The top 30 players will win cash prizes and the player that collects the most bounty will win $480. The Bounty Count leaderboard will be updated daily.

WIPEOUT PRIZE POOL INCREASED

Next week, the guaranteed prize pool will be increased from $1250 to $2000 for the Wipeout Series tournaments Monday to Sunday evenings.

$2000 WIPEOUT XL

December 27-31, 8:30 pm Eastern

Buy-in $20 + $2. 10-minute blinds. Starting stack 3000.

It’s been awhile since the poker room has been able to send tournament winners to compete in live events in Europe or the Caribbean, but satellites for the WSPOC Caribbean begin January 5th.

Everygame Poker is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.