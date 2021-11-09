$120,000 Casino Express Bonus Competition Begins at Intertops Casino

November 10, 2021 (Press Release) — This week, and every week until December 6th, Intertops Casino players will be competing with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes. During the $120,000 Casino Express bonus contest they can win up to $500 every week.

“All aboard for a chance at the top weekly prizes!” said Intertops’ casino manager. “Anyone can win — all you have to do is play!”

Intertops Casino players accumulate frequent player points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of real-money casino games. Each week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The weekly top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

The world’s most trusted online casino has just unveiled a new Egyptian-themed slot and is giving players an introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins.

The exotic new Egyptian Gold is a very high volatility game with up to 576 ways to win. When the Wild Pyramid symbol appears on the middle reel, the three middle reels all expand to four rows, turning 243 pay-lines into 576. Three Scatters trigger the Free Games Pick Bonus where players choose to play with one of three features: Guaranteed Super Expanding Wilds, Wild Reels or Super Expanding Double Wilds. After any spin, a Scarab can fly across the reels and award Wild Reels, Random Wilds, Magical Re-spins, a Free Games Pick Bonus or Jackpot Pick Bonus.

EGYPTIAN GOLD INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins for Egyptian Gold

Min. deposit just $20

Code: EGYPTIAN150

Available until December 15th

Intertops is known all over the world and is known for its excellent customer service, generous bonus promotions and fun games. Big Santa, a brand-new Christmas slot, is coming soon.