$13,000 Big Bingo Event This Week at Cyberspins Casino

Do you have plans this Saturday? If not make sure to play CyberSpins Casinos $13,000 Big Bingo Event.

Throughout the evening in the Tourney room, you will play for $1,000 in cash and a huge $10,000 for the big event, plus earn double bingo points for all games purchased and played throughout the night.

7:00pm- Top of the Hour for $1,000 cash

8:00pm- Top of the Hour for $1,000 cash

9:00pm- Top of the Hour for $1,000

10:00pm- Big Event Game Guaranteeing $10,000

The Top of the Hour games are guaranteeing the $1,000 in cash. Cards are only $2.00 each with buy 3 get 2 free with all warmup games. Cards for the big game are just $5.00 each. Unfortunately, the buy three get two free offer isn’t valid with the big game.

Don’t miss out on the biggest game of the month. Set your calendar alarm to notify you of the big game this Saturday August 28th. This is also the perfect time to signup with CyberSpins and claim their new player welcome bonus. Claim 10 no deposit free spins just for joining, and then a nice $1,250 in casino welcome bonuses with the first two deposits.

First deposit- 100 free spins plus 100% bonus up to $500

Second deposit- 90 free spins plus 150% bonus up to $750