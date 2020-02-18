$2000 in Blackjack Bonuses Awarded During Intertops Blackjack Jackpots Week

February 18, 2020 (Press Release) – This week is another $2000 Blackjack Jackpots Week at Intertops Poker. Players that hit natural Blackjacks will be paid a $5 to $25 jackpot prize for their winning hand. The first player to win with a Big Suite 21 will get a $500 Blackjack bonus.

“What’s better than winning at Blackjack?!” asks Intertops Poker’s casino manager, “How about: collecting your win and then getting a bonus on top of that!?”

Between February 18 – 23, a total of $2000 in Blackjack bonuses will be paid. Suited natural blackjacks (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King, both of the same suit) win a $5 bonus. A Small Suite 21 (6-7-8) gets a $10 bonus and a Big Suite 21 (Ace-2-3-4-5-6) gets $25. A $500 grand prize will be paid for a Suited Big Suite 21.

Intertops Poker has an extensive collection of slots and table games in its Casino Games section, including four versions of Blackjack under the Lucktap tab: regular Blackjack, Face Up 21, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pair Blackjack. All versions qualify for Blackjack Jackpots prizes.

Double Draw Blackjack has an optional re-draw on 15, 16 or 17. Win 5X the bet for a natural pair in Perfect Pairs Blackjack, 10X for a same-color pair, or 30X when both cards are the same suit. In Face Up 21, the dealer’s cards are dealt face-up.

There is a 15X wagering requirement on these bonuses. Players will have three days to play through their Jackpot bonus.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker rooms and also offers a huge selection of slots and table games. Last week they added Betsoft’s new Total Overdrive, a world of neon electronica where the Overdrive Multiplier increases with each consecutive winning spin. The multiplier sticks for 8 spins even if there isn’t a win. Next week they’ll launch the new Spring Tails to commemorate the Chinese Year of the Rat.