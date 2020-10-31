$2000 Slot Tournament On Betsoft’s Favorite Chinese Slots

November 2, 2020 (Press Release) — In the casino games section at Intertops Poker there’s a $2000 slots tournament starting today and a new game coming on Thursday. The week-long slots tournament features four player favorites: Dim Sum Prize, Quest to West, Bamboo Rush and Dragon and Phoenix. Betsoft’s new Gears of Time arrives on Thursday. Active players can take 10 free spins this weekend.

“Tournaments are a great way to win some extra cash playing your favorite games,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “And maybe a chance to play a game you haven’t tried yet!”

$2000 SLOTS TOURNAMENT – November 2-10, 2020

Players will automatically earn one tournament point for every spin they take on this month’s tournament games. 16 players will win cash. First prize is $400.

Prawns, steamed goodies and rice noodle rolls spin on the reels of Dim Sum Prize. Crimson Coupons award free spins and Teatime Wilds stay in place for multiple wins.

Based on of the greatest stories in Chinese literature, Quest to the West follows a Buddhist monk on a mission to the West. Three or more Monkey King Wilds trigger a bonus round with “walking wilds”.

Bamboo Rush is a 5X4 medium-high volatility slot with a Free Spins feature. Set in a tranquil temple garden, its wilds multiply wins up to 27X.

In Dragon & Phoenix, the Royal Couple symbol is an expanding wild that can trigger payouts up to 8000X. The Money Tree scatter cascades and awards instant prizes.

BETSOFT’S NEW GEARS OF TIME LAUNCHES THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH

Gears of Time is a streampunk fantasy featuring a time-travelling adventurer and his trusty robot assistant. A “cluster pay” game, it pays out when three or more matching symbols touch each other. Bigger clusters have higher payouts — up to 10,000X.

On each spin, 5 positions on the 5X5 grid are highlighted. Winning clusters on the highlighted positions trigger up to 12 free spins with extra re-cascades, up to 20X multipliers or clusters of 10 random symbols.

Gears of Time: Introductory Bonus

10 FREE SPINS

Available November 7 – 9, 2020

Given automatically to all players that have made at least one deposit

(30X rollover requirement.)

