$2000 Slot Tournament This Week at Intertops Poker

April 5, 2021 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker has selected two new slot games and two player favorites for this month’s $2000 Slots Tournament. Starting today and continuing until April 12th, players will automatically earn tournament points when they play Take Olympus, Book of Darkness, Faerie Spells and Spinfinity Man. At the end of the week-long contest, 16 players with the most points will win $2000 in prize money. First prize is $400.

“I’ve played Faerie Spells a lot, and been pretty lucky with it,” said one regular player. “Take Olympus just came out so I haven’t tried it yet. I guess now’s the time to take it for a spin!”

Take Olympus is a visually stunning game featuring four Olympian gods. Apollo, Aphrodite, Poseidon and Hades take turns using their powers to grant Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins. Zeus, the ruler of Mount Olympus, is Wild. When he expands to fill his reel he can grant ten free spins.

Legendary heroes fight the forces of black magic in a high-stakes contest for free spins, multipliers and expanding wilds in the new Book of Darkness.

In the mystical Faerie Spells slot game, Faerie Queens help win multipliers and trigger the unique four-tiered jackpot game.

Spinfinity Man is a 7X7 slot with Betsoft’s unique cascading reels and exploding symbols. In the bonus round, Spinfinity Man follows clues to catch the evil Mr. X and win instant bonus prizes.

15 $2 BLACKJACK BETS — FREE

April 5 – 11, players can place 15 free Blackjack bets and win up to $250 (wagering requirement 15X). Their free blackjack bets are available as soon as they log on to Blackjack 21 — one of four Blackjack games under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section of the site.

For nearly 20 years, Intertops Poker has been known for its busy poker tables. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangent and Worldmatch.