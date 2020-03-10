$240,000 Bunny Run Competition for Intertops Casino Players

March 10, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – As Easter hippety-hops towards us, Intertops Casino begins its $240,000 Bunny Run Casino Bonus Contest.

Every week until May 4th, players will compete against each other to win a total of $30,000 in bonuses. Players automatically earn points when they play and players with the most points win the biggest weekly prizes.

“Oh yes, it’s time to deliver that Easter candy so those bunnies are hopping,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “Meanwhile our players are getting an extra shot of adrenalin by competing with each other for top dollars every week!”

Players compete against each other to win up to $500 each, every week. Then, in a Final Draw, one of the weekly winners will win another $1000 (no wagering requirements).

NEW 5 WISHES SLOT MAKES WISHES COME TRUE

On Wednesday, Intertops Casino unveils its new 5 Wishes slot game. In the Aladdin-themed game, the Genie only appears on the first reel but when he does, he doubles wins. In both the main game and in free spins, the Genie has the power to turn Aladdin, Princess or Monkey symbols into wild Genies. The magic of the lamp can grant up to 100 free games and there are two random jackpots to make wishes come true.

