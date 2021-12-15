25 Days of Christmas is Happening over at Vegas Crest Casino

Have you played in Vegas Crests’ Christmas room? If you haven’t, you better head on over to Vegas Crest and join the 25 Days of Christmas Bingo Special to grab a share of the daily $625 prize pool.

From 12:00am through 11:59pm a new tournament competition will take place where the top 40 players will receive a share of the guaranteed prize pool. This is a multi-part bingo event with $25/$25/$25 games playing throughout the day. The first part will be a small bingo pattern, the second Christmas themed and the final part a coverall.

How do you win the competition? Win the most bingo patterns and earn points to get your name across the leaderboard. Make sure to play in the Christmas Bingo Room on Christmas Day for double the payouts!

Prizes

1st place- $250 plus 750 bingo points

2nd place- $125 plus 375 bingo points

3rd place- $60 plus 180 bingo points

4th place- $30 plus 90 bingo points

5th place- $15 plus 45 bingo points

6th-10th place- $10 plus 30 bingo points

11th-20th place- $5 plus 15 bingo points

21st-30th place- $2.50 plus 8 bingo points

31st-40th place- $2.00 plus 6 bingo points

Visit Vegas Crest Casino and play all month long!